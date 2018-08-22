GSENetwork Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (GSE)

GSENetwork (CURRENCY:GSE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One GSENetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. GSENetwork has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $642,044.00 worth of GSENetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GSENetwork has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000117 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002203 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000430 BTC.

DACC (DACC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GSENetwork Profile

GSENetwork is a token. GSENetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. GSENetwork’s official website is gse.network . The official message board for GSENetwork is medium.com/@gselabofficial . The Reddit community for GSENetwork is /r/GSENetwork . GSENetwork’s official Twitter account is @gselabofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

