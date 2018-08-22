GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert E. Switz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $4,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Switz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

