GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 212,803 Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 212,803 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. Peabody Energy makes up about 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 477,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,851 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,054 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

NYSE BTU opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.93. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

