GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Achieves $168,578.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. GreenMed has a total market cap of $168,578.00 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00263684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149411 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033183 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,467,373 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

