Greenleaf Trust Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4,296.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Comcast stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.