Gradient Investments LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $405,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

