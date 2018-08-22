Gradient Investments LLC Invests $8.15 Million in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 476.9% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 246,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,220,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.