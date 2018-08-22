Gradient Investments LLC Invests $344,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) Stock

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 99,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $48.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

