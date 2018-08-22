Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 220,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $121,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,308.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,071 shares of company stock worth $550,241. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.94 million, a PE ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

