GoldPieces Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (GP)

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, GoldPieces has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldPieces coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. GoldPieces has a market cap of $33,883.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.02232935 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010338 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000584 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

GoldPieces Profile

GoldPieces (CRYPTO:GP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net

GoldPieces Coin Trading

GoldPieces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldPieces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

