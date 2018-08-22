Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $214.64 and a 1-year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

