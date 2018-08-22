Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $2.51 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded flat against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00039000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $233,579.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00264548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00147812 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010238 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032784 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 1,530,217 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

