Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Major Shareholder 2006 Fund (Gdg) L.P. Kkr Sells 3,500,000 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) major shareholder 2006 Fund (Gdg) L.P. Kkr sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $264,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Godaddy stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $3,509,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Godaddy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

