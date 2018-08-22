Globant SA (GLOB) Receives $54.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Globant to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.
Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 305,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,171. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.54. Globant has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $59.97.
About Globant
Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.
