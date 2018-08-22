Globant SA (GLOB) Receives $54.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Globant to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 305,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,171. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.54. Globant has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 240.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

