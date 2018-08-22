Glassman Wealth Services Takes $270,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

