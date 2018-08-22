Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,093,000 after buying an additional 1,836,662 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $137,210,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,424,000 after buying an additional 1,502,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,933,746,000 after buying an additional 1,438,806 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,862. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.