Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 27,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.52 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

OAS opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.09. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

