Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Total System Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 34.9% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Shares of TSS opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Total System Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,321.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.