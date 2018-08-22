Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 293.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $120,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

