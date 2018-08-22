Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,423 Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,786,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,650,000 after purchasing an additional 527,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,096,000 after purchasing an additional 413,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 574,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 350,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 512,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 251,953 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGO opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Perrigo from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.