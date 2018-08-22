Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Getty Realty by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 226,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.51. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 35.39%. equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

