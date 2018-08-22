Genworth Financial (GNW) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News articles about Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genworth Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6653916209294 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genworth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.41. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Genworth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

