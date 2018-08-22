Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $158,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 78.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

