FY2019 EPS Estimates for ZEONS Corp/SH SH (ZEON) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

ZEONS Corp/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of ZEONS Corp/SH SH in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZEONS Corp/SH SH’s FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZEON. ValuEngine downgraded ZEONS Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZEONS Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th.

ZEON opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. ZEONS Corp/SH SH has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

