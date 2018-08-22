FY2018 EPS Estimates for National Energy Services (NESR) Raised by Analyst

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NESR stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. National Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.73.
In related news, Director Thomas D. Wood acquired 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $546,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
National Energy Services Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
