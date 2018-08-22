FY2018 EPS Estimates for National Energy Services (NESR) Raised by Analyst

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. National Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 298,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 104,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,887,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Wood acquired 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $546,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

National Energy Services Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

