FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Issued By Barrington Research

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Viacom, Inc. Class B’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 36,808.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

