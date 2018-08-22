FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By Cormark (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.5239 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,773,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,734,000 after buying an additional 4,039,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,341,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,784,000 after buying an additional 3,668,910 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,874,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,807,000 after buying an additional 3,035,594 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,437,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,009,000 after buying an additional 2,239,762 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,162,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,377,000 after buying an additional 2,045,677 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

