FuturoCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $502,057.00 (FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One FuturoCoin coin can currently be bought for $9.42 or 0.00141195 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, YoBit, BitBay and Coindeal. In the last week, FuturoCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. FuturoCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $502,057.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FuturoCoin Coin Profile

FTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for FuturoCoin is futurocoin.com. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Coinbe, BitBay and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuturoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuturoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

