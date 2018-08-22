Funko (FNKO) Trading Up 5.4%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 747,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 380,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.67 million and a PE ratio of 71.33.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

