Funko (FNKO) Trading Up 5.4%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 747,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 380,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.67 million and a PE ratio of 71.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
