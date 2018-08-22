FunFair (FUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. FunFair has a market cap of $94.78 million and $1.50 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00278990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00150382 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,010,848,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Binance, ZB.COM, C2CX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

