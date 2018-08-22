FTI Consulting (FCN) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

Press coverage about FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FTI Consulting earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2178840644676 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

FCN stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.17. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,004,900.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $784,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,479.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

