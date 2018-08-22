FTE Networks (FTNW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FTE Networks Inc. provides network infrastructure solutions to technology and telecommunications sector. The Company offers data center, fiber optics, wireless integration, workforce management and telecommunication engineering solutions. It operates primarily in the United States and Europe. FTE Networks Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTE Networks in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FTNW stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. FTE Networks has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $26.25.

FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter. FTE Networks had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 69.65%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTE Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of FTE Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

