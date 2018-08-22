Frontier Communications (FTR) Shares Up 7.7%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) shares shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.73. 4,233,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,427,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Communications from $6.25 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 22.9% in the first quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 38.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

