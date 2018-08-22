Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

