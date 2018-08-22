Foamix Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 933 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,628% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

FOMX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Domzalski sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,764 shares of company stock valued at $66,360 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOMX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,085.71% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

