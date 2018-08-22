Foamix Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 933 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,628% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.
FOMX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.
In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Domzalski sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,764 shares of company stock valued at $66,360 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of FOMX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.96.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,085.71% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
