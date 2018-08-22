First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (FYX) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd (BMV:FYX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 17.1% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd during the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period.

Shares of FYX opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Cr AlphaDEXFd has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

