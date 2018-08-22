First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,502 shares during the period. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF makes up 1.5% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $61,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 190.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $59.21 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.