First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Celanese Co. (CE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 93.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. MED reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.10 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

In other news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

