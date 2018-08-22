First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 170,007 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,975,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

