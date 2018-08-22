First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $705,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $79,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,679.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,412. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

