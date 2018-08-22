First Merchants (FRME) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News headlines about First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Merchants earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.7382635409769 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

FRME opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57 shares of company stock worth $2,703. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

