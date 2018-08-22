First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,557 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.2% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

