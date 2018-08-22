First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,459,000 after buying an additional 26,264,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,215,000 after buying an additional 5,215,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,042,000 after buying an additional 253,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,050,000 after buying an additional 3,103,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,887,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,653,000 after buying an additional 2,947,089 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

