First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $135.06 and a 52 week high of $160.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

