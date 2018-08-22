First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in VF Corp (VFC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,438,000 after acquiring an additional 699,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,138,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,736,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after acquiring an additional 408,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in VF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,648,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,176,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VF stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In other VF news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,673 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,535. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

