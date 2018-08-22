Financial Survey: First Bancorp (FNLC) & Old National Bancorp (ONB)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 27.31% 11.74% 1.15% Old National Bancorp 15.19% 8.08% 1.01%

34.5% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Old National Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $73.38 million 4.37 $19.58 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $678.72 million 4.54 $95.72 million $1.10 18.38

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 9 3 0 2.25

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.73, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction in owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

