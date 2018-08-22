Financial Survey: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) vs. Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (BURCA)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (OTCMKTS: BURCA) and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:BURCA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises -42.83% -127.13% -15.08% Burnham Holdings Inc Class A 0.98% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham Holdings Inc Class A has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 1 0 0 1.50 Burnham Holdings Inc Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than Burnham Holdings Inc Class A.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and Burnham Holdings Inc Class A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.15 -$379.82 million N/A N/A Burnham Holdings Inc Class A $176.66 million 0.26 $970,000.00 N/A N/A

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Summary

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators. It also provides air pollution control products and related equipment, such as wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. In addition, this segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The company's Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent recovery and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; and specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades and revamping of existing installations, and remote monitoring; and gas turbine inlet and exhaust systems, custom silencers, and filters and enclosures. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Burnham Holdings Inc Class A

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as healthcare, education, hospitality, military bases, and multi-unit residential buildings. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to residential customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales agencies to contractors or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

