Financial Engines (FNGN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

News stories about Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Financial Engines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.5506139226826 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FNGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Financial Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of FNGN opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Financial Engines has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,317.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

