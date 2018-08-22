Financial Comparison: Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) vs. Premier (PRHL)

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (OTCMKTS: PRHL) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.4% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is more favorable than Premier.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Premier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.47 billion 0.86 $41.20 million ($1.00) -28.16 Premier $4.79 million 1.85 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 4.64% 104.97% 5.74% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Premier on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy efficiency products and services primarily to commercial middle market companies and residential customers in the United States. The company offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure. It also offers deregulated power brokerage services. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

