Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,783 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,554 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

